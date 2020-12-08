25 Cheapest Online MBA Programs With No GMAT Exam in 2021

Thinking of how to get the cheapest online MBA program with no GMAT exam? Then you’re reading right. Specifically, it talks about affordable MBA online programs with no GMAT exams.

To start with, the once welcomed GMAT is now being replaced by recommendations, undergraduate transcripts, and work experience for a growing number of schools.

Furthermore, some schools remove the GMAT requirement based on the academic achievement and/or work experience of a candidate. However, some colleges and universities have completely removed the GMAT requirement from their admission list.

Therefore, if passing the GMAT exam seems overwhelming, this is an excellent way for you. Though, the schools listed in this article have no GMAT requirement. Also, they offer some of the affordable online MBA programs without prerequisites.

Why an online MBA?

Just as the MBA program became what it was by moving with the times, so has it moved again.

This time around as industries continue to expand so does the need for teams of people with the right knowledge to drive growth.

The opportunities to study for these programs have moved from physical classrooms into online classrooms, and still offer the same benefits.

Admission Requirements Without GMAT

In fact, with or without GMAT scores, entering the right school is competitive. However, if you do not have GMAT scores, other important factors can persuade the admissions team in your favor.

Furthermore, some important factors may include letters of recommendation, work experience, personal statements, and an exceptional average. However, the following is a list of items that major in online MBA programs with no GMAT will carefully look out for:

Work Experience Honestly, to obtain an MBA with no GMAT, most programs require full-time work experience for approximately 3 to 10 years. However, the field in which he works, in general, does not matter, as long as he has been able to present himself as possible management material.



Furthermore, demonstrating that you have been excellent at teamwork and taking on additional responsibilities is also great support.

Advanced Degrees Besides, obtaining a doctorate as M.D., J.S.D. or the doctorate (Ph.D.) is generally seen as a favorable MBA with no GMAT. Although, many institutions will also accept other doctoral degrees.

However, these other degrees must come from programs that require the GRE, or at least something similar, before being admitted.

Exceptional GPA Honestly, it is not easy to get the MBA with no GMAT simply because of an excellent university student academic record. However, this is possible if you have excellent grades in advanced courses that include analytical skills as well as advanced math courses.



Also, It may be useful to meet these requirements and have a degree in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. In addition, a bachelor’s degree in accounting or finance will also show greater maturity.

Professional Licensing When added to sufficient work experience, a quantitative concentration certification, such as Six Sigma, may qualify for an online MBA with no GMAT.



Additional certifications may include CPA, FINRA, CFA and more. These courses tend to show that you have the math and unit skills to succeed in an MBA program.

Letters of Recommendation Including letters of recommendation from former teachers or supervisors is important when submitting your application for college. However, when you apply for an online MBA program with no GMAT, these letters are even more important.



Actually, it is possible that your previous supervisors can explain how much you have climbed the scale of the company. While your former teachers can talk about your learning potential. Both can say a lot to academic admissions teams.

An Essay or Personal Statement Indeed, many MBA programs use the GMAT to evaluate the seriousness of students in earning a business degree. However, programs that do not require the GMAT can depend a lot on your personal essay.



Actually, this shows that you are ready and willing to take the rigorous courses required for your business degree.

Cheapest Online MBA Programs with No GMAT

Thus, the schools listed below offer some of the cheapest online MBA programs with either complete GMAT waivers or have no GMAT requirements.

#1. Ashworth College

Ashworth College offers one of the cheapest online MBA programs with no GMAT. Actually, it offers one of the cheapest/affordable online MBA programs in Georgia with no GMAT.

In addition, this online Generalist/Electives MBA program lasts for 12 months (three semesters) and has a credit load of 36 credits.

Honestly, all the programs are at your own pace. Thus, the program has a phased admission policy so that students can begin and end the program when it suits them.

The total tuition is $9,360 and can be paid via monthly installments.

#2. Tarleton State University

The Business School of Tarleton State University offers the cheapest online MBA program with no GMAT. By the way, Tarleton State University is located in Stephenville, Texas.

Specifically, this online Generalist/Electives MBA program lasts for 18 months and has a credit load of 30 credits.

The total tuition fee is $6,360.

#3. Cameron University

Cameron University offers students flexibility and reduced costs while providing a high-quality learning experience and marketing opportunities after graduation.

Actually, students gain experience in a variety of business disciplines, including business strategy, finance, marketing, statistics, economics, accounting, information systems management, and human resources management/organization.

Furthermore, this online Generalist/Electives MBA program lasts for 24 months and has a credit load of 33 credits.

The total tuition fee is $9,405.

#4. Prairie View A&M University

Prairie View A&M University offers an online MBA program with no GMAT that is competitive and affordable for students.

Prairie View A&M University offers an online MBA program with no GMAT that is competitive and affordable for students.

For students who aggressively pursue their degree, this program can be completed in as little as two years but must be completed within a five-year time frame.

Thus, for students who want a degree aggressively, this program can be completed in as little as two years. However, it must be completed within five years.

In addition, this online Accounting, Finance, International MBA program lasts for 24 months and has a credit load of 36 credits.

The total tuition fee is $10,692.

#5. Fitchburg State University

Fitchburg State University offers two concentrations for the online MBA: Administration and Human Resources. Both concentrations require that students take ten (10) courses.

The students of administration and human resources must take leadership courses, finance, marketing, accounting, and organizational development.

Also, their online Management, Human Resources MBA program lasts for 17 months and has a credit load of 30 credits.

The total tuition fee is $10,860.

#6. Chadron State College

Chadron State College offers one of the cheapest online MBA programs with no GMAT. This state college is located in Chadron, Nebraska.

Also, their online Generalist/Electives MBA program lasts for 36 months and has a credit load of 36 credits.

The total tuition fee is $11,070.

#7. McKendree University

McKendree University also offers one of the cheapest online MBA programs with no GMAT. However, this university is located in Lebanon, Illinois.

Furthermore, their online Generalist/Electives MBA program lasts for 18 months and has a credit load of 36 credits.

The total tuition fee is $16,920.

#8. Park University

Park University is another university that offers one of the cheapest online MBA programs without prerequisites. Besides, this university is located in Parkville, Missouri.

In addition, their online General, Finance, Healthcare MBA program lasts for 18 months and has a credit load of 36 credits.

The total tuition fee is $17,280.

#9. Bryan College

Bryan College is also another university that offers online MBA programs with no GMAT. This college is in Dayton, Tennessee.

Also, their online Generalist/Electives or Human MBA program lasts for 18 months and has a credit load of 36 credits.

The total tuition fee is $17,820.

#10. Southwestern College (SC) Professional Studies

Southwestern College offers quality online MBA programs for mature learning students. Actually, this college is located in Winfield, Kansas.

With courses taught by their expert teachers and access to a variety of student resources, SC students have the tools and flexibility to succeed in their studies while preparing for their career advancement.

Also, their online Generalist/Electives, Finance MBA program lasts for 20 months and has a credit load of 30 credits.

The total tuition fee is $18,060.

#11. University of Mary

The University of Mary offers a quality affordable online MBA program with no GMAT for adult graduates. This university is located in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Also, they have an evening program designed to provide maximum flexibility and comfort to today’s adult learners.

Actually, it does this by providing knowledge, skills, and values they need to be successful in the business world.

Also, their online Generalist/Electives, Executive, Energy Management, Healthcare, Human Resource Management, Project Management, Public Administration MBA program lasts for 20 months and has a credit load of 33 credits.

The total tuition fee is $18,150.

#12. Oklahoma Wesleyan University (OKWU)

Oklahoma Wesleyan University (OKWU) is located in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Their adult MBA programs are designed for experienced professionals.

Upon completion of their studies, they have the knowledge, practical skills and professional abilities for leadership and administrative positions in companies, industries, governments, and non-profit organizations.

Their online Finance, Human Resources MBA program lasts for 22 months and has a credit load of 36 credits.

The total tuition fee is $17,964.

#13. Plymouth State University

Plymouth State University is located in Plymouth, New Hampshire. Furthermore, they provide students with a thorough understanding of the essential concepts of different aspects of the business world.

In addition, their affordable online MBA program with no GMAT is designed for non-business majors who want to add business and managerial skills to any bachelor’s degree.

Also, this online Health Care Administration MBA program lasts for 12 months and has a credit load of 36 credits.

The total tuition fee is $17,634.

#14. Bethel University

Bethel University is also another university that offers one of the cheapest online MBA programs without prerequisites. This college is in McKenzie, Tennessee.

Furthermore, their online Generalist/Electives, Academic MBA program lasts for 19 months and has a credit load of 36 credits.

The total tuition fee is $19,800.

#15. Spring Arbor University

Another university that offers one of the cheapest online MBA programs without prerequisites is Spring Arbor University. This university is in Spring Arbor, Michigan.

In addition, their online Generalist/Electives, Academic MBA program lasts for 19 months and has a credit load of 36 credits.

The total tuition fee is $22,788.

#16. Franklin Pierce University

Firstly, Franklin Pierce University is located in Rindge, New Hampshire. Furthermore, they offer affordable online MBA programs with no GMAT.

Also, their online Energy & Sustainability Studies MBA program lasts for 18 months and has a credit load of 40 credits.

The total tuition fee is $25,800.

#17. George Mason University

George Mason University offers affordable online MBA programs with no GMAT. It is located in Fairfax, Virginia.

Specifically, this online MBA program prepares the next generation of global leaders. It does this through a rigorous and challenging business and management program based on a global perspective, industry demand and leadership.

Also, their online Global EMBA, National Defense MBA program lasts for 18 months and has a credit load of 48 credits.

The total tuition fee is $30,480.

#18. Grantham University

Actually, Grantham University University offers affordable online MBA programs with no GMAT. Much less, it is located in Kansas City, Missouri.

In addition, their online Information Management, Project MBA program lasts for 24 months. Though, it has a credit load of 36 credits.

Also, the total tuition fee is $11,700.

#19. Columbia College

The Columbia College online MBA program is designed to prepare early-stage adults in small. Too, it prepares medium organizations with the knowledge, skills and personal attributes.

However, this helps them improve their performance in their current job. In fact, it prepares them for the future so they can advance to senior management in the future.

In addition, their online Accounting, Human Resource MBA program lasts for 24 months. Besides, it has a credit load of 36 credits.

Also, the total tuition fee is $13,500.

#20. Washington State University

Washington State University offers affordable online MBA programs with no GMAT. And, it is located in Pullman, Washington.

In addition, their online Generalist/Electives with an entrepreneurship MBA program lasts for 24 months. Besides, it has a credit load of 39 credits.

Also, the total tuition fee is $29,250.

#21. Texas A&M University-Commerce

However, Texas A&M University-Commerce offers affordable online MBA programs with no GMAT. And, it is located in Commerce, Texas.

Actually, this helps to improve the performance in their current job. Furthermore, it helps to prepare them for the future so they can advance to senior management roles in the future.

In addition, their online Generalist/Electives MBA program lasts for 24 months and has a credit load of 48 credits.

Also, the total tuition fee is $30,000.

#22. Hope International University

Honestly, Hope International University provides affordable online MBA programs without prerequisites. Too, it is located in Fullerton, California.

Furthermore, this helps to improve the performance in their current job. Next, it helps to prepare them for the future so they can advance to senior management in the future.

In addition, their online Generalist/Electives, International Development, Marketing Management, Non-Profit Management MBA program lasts for 12 months and has a credit load of 36 credits.

Also, the total tuition fee is $24,840.

#23. Saint Leo University

In fact, if you are a future business executive or an experienced professional ready to take the next step, you will evolve due to the supportive learning environment at Saint Leo University.

Furthermore, it focuses on real-world experience, professional research and an international perspective on the world the current state of the art and artistic facilities.

Also, it includes the high-tech and eco-friendly building of the Business School on the university campus.

In addition, their online Generalist/Electives, Accounting MBA program lasts for 12 months and has a credit load of 36 credits.

Also, the total tuition fee is $25,020.

#24. Fontbonne University

Fontbonne University is located in Clayton, Missouri. However, their teachers will guide you as you begin to think globally, examining problems that go beyond traditional business principles.

Also, the courses, which include commercial law, economics, and accounting. However, these courses also include case studies and an updated analysis of real-world practices.

In addition, their online Generalist/Electives, Accounting MBA program lasts for 14 months and has a credit load of 36 credits.

Also, the total tuition fee is $25,308.

#25. Texas Women’s University

In fact, Texas Women’s University provides affordable online MBA programs without prerequisites. However, this is located in Texas – Denton, Dallas, Houston, Fort Worth, and Plano.

In addition, their online Generalist/Electives MBA program lasts for 15 months and has a credit load of 36 credits.

Also, the total tuition fee is $24,012.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it possible to get an MBA without GMAT? Yes of course. You can get an MBA without the GMAT. However, some MBA programs are willing to drop the GMAT requirement for experienced while some don’t need it at all.

Can I know MBA courses in which GMAT is not needed? However, some of the listed programs do not need GMAT exam. They include:

1. Executive MBA at Sawyer Business School at Suffolk University.

2. One-Year MBA at Hult International Business School.

3. Executive MBA and MBA in Financial Management at Lubin School of Business at Pace University.

4. MBA at Alfred Lerner College of Business and Economics at University of Delaware.

5. Executive MBA at Marshall School of Business at University of Southern California.

6. Executive MBA at Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

7. Professional MBA at College of Business at Florida International University.

How hard is the GMAT exam? Honestly, the GMAT exam is very easy if you prepare to pass. However, getting a score above 700 is generally what students have in mind when they consider a good GMAT score.

What GPA should I have to do an MBA program? Actually, the average GPA is around 3.5 for the top 20 schools. This however makes 3.0 the required GPA for an MBA program. For very high-ranking MBA programs like Harvard and Stanford, average undergraduate GPAs are closer to 3.7. As a matter of fact, Stanford University usually need high MBA GPA.

Conclusion

In fact, affordable online MBA programs help students whose achievement in academics is high. Additionally, the schools remove GMAT if the student has work experience.

Besides, some colleges and universities have completely removed the GMAT requirement from their admission list.

